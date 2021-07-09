Carolyn Jane Tecube

March 9, 1940 – June 22, 2021
Carolyn Jane (Bergen) Tecube passed away, attended by her husband, Richard, June 22, 2021 at the Pagosa Springs Medical Center in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. She passed away from complications arising from three illnesses diagnosed by her care providers: ataxia; dementia; and melanoma in the left eye. All three conditions were progressive with no cure.
A funeral service will be held at 10 am, Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay with Rev. Dr. Patti Hale of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Coos Bay, officiating. Interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay.
Carolyn was born March 9, 1940 in Coos Bay, Oregon to John and Dorothy Bergen. Her parents owned and operated Bergen’s Flowers and Nursery in Coos Bay. Carolyn, in helping and working with her parents during her youth, gained her love of flowers and plants and an understanding of the florist business.
She attended Harding Elementary School and graduated from Marshfield High School in Coos Bay. She received her bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon where she joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was active in sorority and university activities including student services assisting foreign students. While at Oregon State she was in the Experiment for International Living and spent a year with her “German family” in West Berlin, Germany. She then attended Cornell University in Ithaca, New York where she received her Master’s degree where she concentrated on counseling.
Carolyn was a kind, loving, caring, and talented person known for her smile and laughter who enjoyed life.
She had wide ranging interests. Carolyn was a good homemaker and an excellent cook always with an eye toward something different or creative. She was an enthusiast for art, music and crafts. She enjoyed art history, the different styles of art, media, and the artists. Carolyn enjoyed painting in watercolor and was especially fond of painting flowers, landscape, and nature. She enjoyed the artists and craftsmen of Coos Bay and the Northwest and of Santa Fe/Taos, New Mexico and the Southwest. She enjoyed reading and belonged to book clubs. She had eclectic music tastes ranging from music popular during her college years and the music as it changed during her lifetime. She also enjoyed classical music particularly the Oregon Symphony in Portland and the Oregon Coast Music Festival in Coos Bay. She especially enjoyed working as a volunteer at the annual music festival where work acquaintances and musicians became permanent friends. Carolyn also gained an interest in opera and together with Richard enjoyed the Santa Fe Opera in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Carolyn had an abiding love of flowers and interest in gardening. She liked to, wherever she and Richard lived, plant flowers and a garden. She loved having fresh flowers in her house and often put food by from her garden for winter. She liked each season in its turn and the surroundings during the year.
Carolyn enjoyed travel and seeing new and interesting places. During their retirement she and Richard enjoyed traveling with the Alumni Associations for Oregon State University and Colorado State University to countries in Europe, Southeast Asia, South American and Mexico. Together she and Richard also visited national parks, national monuments, and sites of state, historical, and cultural interests in the western United States. She was always interested in the educational, historical, cultural, and people aspects of the trips.
Carolyn and Richard during their careers enjoyed working in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Dulce, New Mexico on the Jicarilla Apache Reservation, and in Coos Bay, Oregon. Carolyn had a love and talent for working with disadvantaged youth, kids with problems in school, and those who had encounters with the legal system. She worked with the State of New Mexico Girls Welfare Home, the Albuquerque Public Schools, and the University of New Mexico programs working with kids in unfavorable circumstances and lacking normal opportunities for education all directed at: keeping kids in school; developing coping and life skills; support; and counseling in consultation and coordination with the public schools.
Carolyn and Richard then moved to Dulce, New Mexico on the Jicarilla Apache Indian Reservation where Carolyn was the High School Counselor. Dulce High School was a rural high school with the student enrollment predominately Apache, other Native Americans, and Hispanics. Carolyn immensely enjoyed counseling and working with the students, teachers, parents, and school administrators for student retention, classroom performance, counseling, and support for graduation. She made a special effort to assist students with resources and services available outside of the school setting for situations that affected their academic performance and school attendance.
Carolyn and Richard moved to Coos Bay, Oregon to be near her mother. Carolyn and Richard together with Terry and Laurie Mazzotta as partners purchased Checkerberry’s Flowers and Gifts shop in Coos Bay with Carolyn as the manager. Checkerberry’s became synonymous for good service, good workmanship, and reliability. She managed the business with concern and care for her staff and the satisfaction of customers. Checkerberry’s was a successful business enterprise. Carolyn also was involved with the annual July Oregon Coast Music Festival starting as a volunteer performing tasks as assigned, hosting a musician, and finally working the Board of Directors and staff for public relations and fundraising.
Carolyn loved and was proud of her parents who were well known and respected in the community. She aspired to emulate her parents’ pride in her work. Carolyn was a wife, mother, homemaker, counselor, teacher, small business owner, and community activist, and FRIEND to so many people.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Richard Tecube residing at their home in Arboles, Colorado and their son, Michael of Scottsdale, Arizona; beloved younger sister, Jeanie Meyer of Allegany, Oregon and her family: her son, Kelly of Seattle, Washington, daughter, Mindy and her husband, Joe Plum, their daughter, Emma, and their three sons and their spouses, Nick and Laney, Kyle and Monique with daughter, Kaliah, and Josh and Monica all from San Diego, California.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother, father, and older sister, Barbara.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
