December 28, 1936 – December 29, 2022
Carolyn Eloise Ketchum (Doyle), passed away peacefully after a short illness, on December 29, 2022.
She was born December 28, 1936 in Bandon, Oregon to parents Edith Cordella Doyle and Elson LeRoy Doyle. She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Ray Ketchum; her two children, Christopher and Victoria; her sister, Rose Mentzer; her cousin, Lolland Schork; sister-in-law, Eloisa Doyle; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Elson Doyle; and her twin older siblings, Richard Doyle and Ruth Pratt.
Carolyn was an accomplished and tireless artist. She sold many hundreds of paintings of wildlife, horses, local landscapes and Native American subjects. She attended Southwestern Oregon Community College Fine Art program in the late 1970’s, where she received awards for her abstract paintings. Her work is in collections across the United States and the Philippines.
She made everything in her home special; hand painted, sculpted, cooked, sewed and decorated not just for herself, but for many friends and family. She had a special fondness for Christmas and for many years made handmade themed ornaments for her astounding Holiday trees. She sewed many wedding dresses, Horse show outfits and prom dresses, painted trophies for the American Cutting Horse Association, and painted murals and paintings for the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She quilted and sold many of her creations to raise money for the Dorcas Society. She painted beautiful china based on her extensive flower gardens from which she supplied the weekly service bouquet for the Church.
Carolyn was a 5th generation lifelong resident of the Southern Oregon Coast, and she especially loved the Sumner area where she and Jimmie Ray built their house on the Doyle family homestead. She was a horse and dog lover, a mushroom hunter, a berry picker and she grew vegetable gardens for the Seventh Day Adventist food bank.
We will sorely miss her inspiring, joyous, creative energy that touched so many.
The Seventh Day Adventist Church will hold a memorial service. Date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please consider gifting the Coos Art Museum in her name.
