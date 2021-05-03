Caroline Frances Goard, age 82, of Bandon passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 after a long illness.
Caroline Leon was born in the summer of 1938 in Miles City, Montana and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1956. She married Kerry Goard in June 1959, first living in Sidney, Montana and subsequently moving to Baker, Glendive and Miles City before settling in north San Diego County in the 1980s. Caroline and Kerry retired to Bandon in 2002.
Caroline is most likely remembered for her lifelong love of raising vegetables and growing flowers. She was also active in civic organizations in each of the communities where she and Kerry resided.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kerry; and two infant children, Claudette and Mathew. She is survived by her sister, Mary Louise of Solana Beach, California; son, Alan of Front Royal, Virginia; son Brent of Memphis, Tennessee; three grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
Rosary and Funeral Mass were held at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Bandon on April 27, 2021. Caroline and Kerry will be interred together with their infant children in a private ceremony at Calvery Cemetery in Miles City, Montana later this year.
In lieu of gifts the family requests donations be made in Caroline’s name to the American Stroke Association/American Heart Association.
