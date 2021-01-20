May 22, 1943 – January 17, 2021
Carole Rose Ortwein, age 77, passed away January 17, 2021. She was born on May 22, 1943 in Portland, Oregon, to Carl and Rosemary Hammar.
When she was eight, the family moved to North Bend. She was very active at NBHS in art and dance, as a cheerleader, and lead vocalist in the choir. After graduation, she moved to Eugene, attending the University of Oregon, and then meeting and marrying her husband, David Ortwein. She and Dave traveled for several years during his professional baseball career, then settled in Coos Bay, where their son, Michael, was born, and then moved to North Bend where she's lived for five decades. Carole loved the beach, music, movies and her many treasured cats.
She is survived by her son, Michael Ortwein; grandson, Matt Ortwein; ex-husband, David Ortwein; her siblings, Joanne, Sally, Susan and Jack Hammar; and special friends, Robert Sanford and Linda Faught.
