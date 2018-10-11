March 28, 1970 - Sept. 25, 2018
Carol Renee Daniel was born March 28, 1970 in Coos Bay/North Bend, Ore., to Carol Albert and Kathryn Beth Daniel. She was youngest of three children, Lori, Karl and Carol. She graduated in June 1993 from the University of Oregon, with a BA in Business Administration.
Carol moved to Portland, Ore. in 1992. She met and married, the love of her life, Lawrence E. Russell, May 6, 1995. They were married 23 years.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence E. Russell; daughter, Erin Cheyenne Russell; brother, Karl W. Daniel (Cindy Daniel) of Coos Bay, Ore.; step son and daughter, La Marr A. Russell and Jasmine P. Russell.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Carol A. and Kathryn B. Daniel and one sister Lois Marie Peak.
Carol was known for her wittiness, humor, generosity, loving service and her love for people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In