Dec. 15, 1947 - Jan. 8, 2019
A memorial Mass will be held for Carol R. Snarski, 71, at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at St. Mary Shaw Catholic Church. She passed away Jan. 8, 2019.
Carol was born Dec. 15, 1947 in Minneapolis, Minn. She later moved to California, where she met and married Eugene Snarski. They were married for 48 years. Carol and Eugene then moved to Reedsport, where they lived for 30 years. Carol was mom to four children and worked as the business office manager at Lower Umpqua Hospital.
She loved making things, and her favorite hobbies were sewing and quilting, crafting, gardening and canning. She especially loved baking elaborate desserts. Carol was always up for an adventure, whether crabbing or clamming with Eugene or attending a concert.
In 2003, they retired and moved to the Turner area where they built a home. In 2008, Carol was diagnosed with lung cancer. During her treatment, she earned her master gardener certificate and took up water aerobics. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene; son, Chris; daughters, Jennifer, Colleen and Leigh Ann; two grandchildren; and brothers, Gary and Rick.
Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service. Please leave online condolences at weddle-funeral.com.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In