Carol Plagmann

April 14, 1929 – May 13, 2021
Mary Carol Smiley Dickson Plagmann, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 13, 2021 at her home in Eugene, Oregon. A Celebration of Life service will be held June 26, 2021 at 1:00 at the Reedsport Church of God, officiated by Terry Newport.
Carol was born in Reedsport, Oregon on April 14, 1929 at the home of her parents, Sherman and Eva Smiley. She joined her siblings, Nona, Robert “Bud”, and Wayne. When she was eleven, two cousins, Milan and Rada, joined their family. As a child she loved visiting her grandparents, William and Mamie Smiley on their dairy farm at Five Mile. She also liked to go to her Dad’s marine supply store on the Umpqua River.
Carol attended school in Reedsport, and graduated in 1947. She attended University of Oregon briefly before returning to Reedsport to marry Fred Dickson. They had four children, Wayne, Wendy, Fran, and Fred. The couple later divorced and Carol and family moved to Eugene where she began a career as a receptionist and office assistant and later bookkeeper in various medical facilities in Eugene. She returned to Reedsport in the late 70s to care for her mother, Eva Smiley.
In 1987 she married Earl Plagmann and they made their home in Reedsport. She welcomed his eight children and grandchildren to the expanding family. They enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, hiking and spending time with their large family. Her family and her faith were so important to her. She was an incredible woman who loved others in such a unique way. She had a way of making others feel special.
Carol was preceded in death by her mother and father, Sherman and Evangeline Smiley; her siblings, Nona Dunaway, Bud Smiley, Wayne Smiley, Milan Smiley and Rada Danforth; children, Linda Stanley and Sally Plagmann. She is survived by her husband, Earl Plagmann; children, Wayne (Sharon) Dickson, Wendy (Sam) Samitore, Fran (Richie) Greene, Fred (Wendy) Dickson, Nancy Murray, Tom (Jeanne) Plagmann, Sam (Joyce) Plagmann, Doug (Beth) Plagmann, Terry Plagmann, Dan (Donna) Plagmann; 36 grandchildren; 71 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cascade Hospice, the Oregon Heart Association or the Reedsport Christian Church.
