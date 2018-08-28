Dec. 23, 1939 – Aug.18, 2018
A celebration of life will be held in memory of Carol Lee Brown, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 22, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St. in North Bend. Please bring a potluck dish to share and many memories of Carol.
Carol Lee Brown was born Dec. 23, 1939 in Oregon City and passed away Aug. 18, 2018 in North Bend. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend.
Born and raised in Oregon City, she moved around and finally settled with her husband, Frank Brown, after falling in love in 1982. North Bend became her home when the two purchased Ashworth’s Market.
She was loved by many and had a heart bigger than the world. Those close to her knew her as the AC/DC grandma who loved to rock.
She loved music and dancing in her younger days and her hair blowing on the back of a motorcycle.
Bingo was her favorite thing to do and everyone she met became a friend for life. Some may know her as the favorite checker at the old Payless store.
She is survived by husband, Frank Brown; daughter, Renee Betterton; sons, Ronald and Rodney Betterton; sister, Pamela Rath; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three nieces; four nephews; 12 great-nieces and nephews; a great-great-niece; and great-great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Robert Betterton.
For the potluck, A-D, bring dessert or salad, E-L bring a main dish, M-Z bring a side dish to share.
Arrangements under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary 541-267-4216.
