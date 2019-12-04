Carol Jean Haga
September 6, 1927 - November 11, 2019
Carol J. Haga, 92, of Bandon, died Nov. 11, 2019 in Myrtle Point. She was born Sept. 6, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio. The daughter of Clyde Scott Keiper and Nina Mae (Bailey) Keiper. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she moved to Wash. in 1932. She then moved to Myrtle Point, Oregon and then to Bandon in 1952 where she lived for 65 years. She worked various occupations including the medical field, juvenile dept, The World Newspaper, and several rest homes. Always helping others, she did a lot of volunteer work for different groups. Many will fondly remember her as Frosty at Christmas time. She was an avid quilter and beachcomber and loved watching wildlife. Always had a smile and a hug for everyone she met. Her family, church family and friends were very important to her, as well as the love for her Jesus. She was affectionately known as “Everyone’s Grandma Carol.” She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Preceded in death by her parents; and 2 children, Milton Caroll Culbertson and Pansy (Pennie) Sherman. She was the last of eight siblings. Survived by her son, Francis and Karen Brooks of Florence; daughter, Edna Brooks of Coos Bay; son, Mike and Rose Culbertson of Bandon; daughter, Deea and Reggie Hoover of Myrtle Point; and daughter, Donna and Mark McMahon of Bandon; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 15, 2019, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1051 N. Cedar Point Road, Coquille, Oregon. Potluck reception to follow. Bring a favorite dish to share.
