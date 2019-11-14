Carol J. Fletcher

Carol Jean Fletcher
January 21, 1938 – November 11, 2019
A public visitation for Carol Jean Fletcher, 81, of North Bend will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., in Coos Bay. A chapel funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. the following day, Saturday, Nov. 16, at Coos Bay Chapel with Victor Pettijohn officiating. Interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Carol was born Jan. 21, 1938 in Curtis, Neb. to Duane Edward and Thelma Louise (Eshleman) Jones. She passed away Nov. 11, 2019 at her residence in North Bend.
Carol married Douglas M. Fletcher Oct. 25, 1958. They lived in San Diego, Calif., Pocatello, Idaho, Seattle, Wash. and Whittier, Calif., before settling in North Bend. Carol loved art and she especially loved sharing her art with others. She was an entrepreneur and owned real estate in Kansas and Oregon.
Carol enjoyed spending time at the sand dunes, four-wheeling and golfing, but most of all she loved spending time with family. She had a rich life of love for her parents, siblings, husband, children and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly and husband Desi Silva from Aloha, Ore.; son, Jeffrey and wife Tyna of North Bend; son, Brian and wife Kimberly of Vernonia, Ore.; daughter-in-law, Lisa Fletcher-Gordon and her husband Dan Gordon; sister, Diane and husband, Kurt Kristensen; brother, Ralph and husband, Larry Jones; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas; sister, Joyce Cress; and eldest son, Kevin Fletcher.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
