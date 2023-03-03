November 14, 1944 – February 23, 2023
A graveside service for Carol Irene Moore will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, 173 Harlem St SE, Bandon, OR.
Carol Irene Moore was born November 14, 1944 at Santa Barbara, California to William J. and Irene Moore, the first child of a family of eight, and passed away in her Bandon home in Pacific View Memory Care at age 78. She was raised in Pleasant Hill, California. Carol possessed an intense nature and passionate spirit as well as a tremendous appreciation for beauty and a deep longing for meaning.
She lived most of her life in the San Francisco Bay Area until she came to Bandon, Oregon in 2011 to be closer to her family. She married Ray Farsi in San Francisco during 1964 and bore two daughters, Nadine and Natalie. In her most recent years, Carol was able to recover a sense of peace and security through the tender and loving care of her daughters, siblings, residents and staff of Pacific View. She became a favorite of many of her caregivers.
Carol lived her life independently, searching for beauty and adventure. She found both in nature and the outdoors, hiking many trails in Yosemite and returning to her favorite places along the Merced River many times. She felt great joy to have rafted the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon and explored Big Sur. Long hikes included the Wild and Scenic Rogue River Trail and the Santiago de Compostela in France and Spain. Carol enjoyed nature photography, music and performance arts. She used drawing and journaling as a path to spiritual understanding. Carol reconnected to the Catholic Church in her later life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Karen Logan; and brother, Shawn Moore. Carol is survived by her daughters, Nadine and Natalie Farsi of California; siblings, Jeff (Deanna) Moore of Bandon, OR, Christina (Michael) Stanton of Louisville, CO, Irene (Thomas) Alderman of Springfield, OR, Kimberly (Tim) Nelson of Portland, OR and David (Holly) Moore of Keizer, OR; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
