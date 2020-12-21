Carol Frances Smith

January 8, 1943 – December 17, 2020
Carol Frances (Horn) Smith passed away peacefully on December 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born January 8, 1943 in Heber Springs, Arkansas.
Carol lived on the Oregon coast most of her life, moving to Coquille as a child from Arkansas. She worked a variety of jobs including bookkeeper for the family owned business McClendon Electric, as a secretary with Umpqua Marine Ways and Sun Plywood eventually retiring from admitting for Bay Area Hospital. Carol enjoyed her variety of jobs but got the most enjoyment being called Mom and raising her children and proudly watching her family grow and all the excitement generations of grandchildren can bring.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Eldia and Velvie (Bobbie) Horn of Coquille; her son, Daniel Franklin Smith of Coos Bay; and her sister, Juanita (Carlene) White of Coquille.
She is survived by her companion, Ed Jackson of Coos Bay and his son, Luke (wife Dana) of Klamath Falls; her son, Robert Glynn Smith and wife, Lynne of Asheville, North Carolina; granddaughter and great granddaughter, Kerrin and Chassa of West Linn; grandson, Kyle (wife Monica); and great granddaughter, Ellora of Oregon City; grandson and granddaughter, Forrest and McKensie Smith.
Carol should always be remembered for her welcoming smile and kindness, positive attitude, her love of music and gardening, the simple pleasure of enjoying a good glass of chardonnay surrounded by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a contribution to Alzheimer’s Research, a Memory Care center or support a local pet shelter of your choice.
Carol may be missed but her kind and generous soul will never be forgotten.
She was laid to rest next to her son Daniel, at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
