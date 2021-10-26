March 21, 1947 – October 22, 2021
On October 22, 2021, my beloved wife of 15 years, Carol Eulalah Lloy passed peacefully in her sleep in our Coos Bay, Lakeside home.
She leaves behind her beloved daughters, Laura Kathleen Stewart, and Cynthia Lynn Stewart of San Diego, California; her brother, author Jeffrey Earl Seay of San Diego, California; stepdaughters, Eileen, Colleen and Maureen.
Carol is preceded in death by her step-son, Jimmy; her mother, Eulalah Seay, President of the Sun Lakes Country Women’s Club prior to her death; and her father, Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Earl Seay, who was a highly decorated combat veteran; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved her dearly.
Carol and I met on the island of Maui and she swept me off my feet. Carol and I loved the people of the island where we spent 25 years of our lives together. We missed the people of Maui and their Aloha and missed being called Uncle and Auntie. Carol and I had planned on returning to our Aina’ at some time in the future.
Carol loved to read, do crossword puzzles, knit and whatever we did together was the best adventure just being together. We enjoyed watching crime movies and shows and solving mysteries. We enjoyed going to second hand stores to see what treasures we could claim and add to our home. She always fussed at me trying to keep me healthy and made sure that whatever we ate was healthy (mainly consisting of tacos) and we had the proper vitamins to support our immune system. We truly just enjoyed being in the company of one another. I thank you for the greatest love I have ever known. I shall see you in heaven.
Wings of Love
As time wears hard on your beauty
And you fear so much to grow old
Look within your heart and find love
More precious than treasures of gold
It is better to give than receive dear
So give willingly of all your love
The stars and the moon will shine on you
While you dance on the wings of your love
When your beauty is a thing of the past
Your love will carry you
For beauty is a fleeting thing
But love will see you through
Heed not, the warning of time
For time is a liar and thief
Just rely on love given freely
For love will bring sweet relief
When the earth claims your limbs
Be not frightened
For as sure as there’s God above
The earth shall not hold your spirit
As it rises on the wings of your love.
William C. Dwinell
Until we meet again my love, I love you. JD Lloy.
