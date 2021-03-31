Carol Anne (Paizen) Long

April 3, 1947 – October 30th, 2020
Carol passed away peacefully at her home in Coos Bay surrounded by family, early on the morning of October 30, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on April 3, 1947 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to Michael and Natalie Paizen. She was the oldest of their five children and grew up with a large, extended Polish and Ukrainian family that helped create many wonderful childhood memories.
A natural caregiver, she pursued her passion to help others by graduating nursing school after high school. It was while working as a nurse in Montreal that she met the love of her life, John Long. Dad worked in the oil industry and after they married, they travelled and lived wherever his projects took them. Though she loved the adventure it brought, mom knew the constant upheaval for three young children to new cities and schools needed to come to an end. Settling in Bakersfield, California, where Dad had grown up, she put down roots for us and went into bookkeeping in order to work regular daytime hours while we grew up. Carol and John divorced for a time but their love for each other never diminished and after several years apart, they remarried after beginning their favorite adventure – relocating to the Oregon coast – where they would live out the rest of their love story together. With their three children grown, Mom returned to nursing. Throughout her career she had the opportunity to work in many capacities and departments, with pediatrics (until she had grandchildren) and hospice care, closest to her heart.
In her spare time, Mom loved cross stitching, crocheting, gardening and was an avid reader, with her Kindle always nearby. Travelling with our Dad was her favorite thing to do and they enjoyed many trips, her favorites being to Lake Tahoe and weekend jaunts to Yachats, up the Oregon coast. Most of all, her grandchildren brought her the greatest joy and being a grandma was her most cherished role.
Carol leaves to mourn her passing her three darlings, as she called us, daughters, Lisa (Russell) Plank of Bakersfield, California, Lorie (Doyle) Fish of Coos Bay; and son, Michael John of Lacomb, Oregon; her cherished grandchildren, Austin Plank, Nathaniel, Nicholas and Natalie Fish, Krisarah and River Long; brother, Tom (Tami) Paizen of Red Lake, Ontario; sister, Susan (Andrew) Miller of Canmore, Alberta; numerous nieces, nephew, cousins and family throughout Canada. She was predeceased by her beloved, John; parents, Michael and Natalie Paizen; brothers, Robert and James Paizen; and grandson, Jared Plank.
A family graveside service will be held in Bakersfield, California on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you fill a backpack with school supplies to give to a child in need, as Carol passionately did for many years or make a donation to Bristol Hospice Foundation of CA Kids Camps, 1227 Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, CA, 93301.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In