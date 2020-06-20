September 12, 1943 – June 16, 2020
A private ceremony for Carol will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Amling & Schroeder Funeral Service.
Carol Ann Walls, 76 of Bandon, Oregon passed away on June 16th, 2020 with family by her side. She was born to the late Joseph Pauley and Emily Conant on September 12, 1943 in Maywood, California.
Carol was married to Roy Walls on September 24, 1960 at the tender age of 17. Roy was the love of her life, and Carol passed away just shy of their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Roy and Carol resided in San Jose, California until 1974 when they relocated to Santa Rosa, California. In 2004 they moved to Bandon, Oregon to enjoy their retirement, where they currently reside.
Carol worked as a supervisor for Hallmark Cards for over 15 years, retiring in 2002. She loved to create and paint and often made beautiful hand painted gifts for family and friends. Her grandsons were the recipients of two beautifully hand sewn, and personalized quilts Carol completed as a labor of love. She was a loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who had more than enough love to go around. Carol was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but wonderful memories.
Carol is survived by her two children, Debra Barker (Michael) and Ronald Walls (Patti); two grandchildren, Travis and Brittani Cake; two great-grandchildren, Forrest Cake and Caleb Stafford; and her “Over The Hill Family”, Bruce and Linda Farris; Don and Kathy Seghieri; Millie Sivage and Wes and Diane Wolford who have all shared a lifetime of friendship, love, laughter, as well as heartbreak together.
The family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association in lieu of sending flowers. Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In