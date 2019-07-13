{{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 27, 1949 - May 4, 2019

A celebration of life will be held for Carol Ann Simmons, 69, at 11 a.m. July 26, at New Horizon Church of God, 539 East Eighth Place in Coquille. Burial will be held at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 94105 Rink Creek Lane in Coquille at 1 p.m. A potluck will follow back at the church at 2 p.m.

Carol was born Dec. 27, 1949 in Coos Bay. She passed away peacefully at home May 4, 2019.

Carol is survived by her three children; son, Tim Causey and wife, Lori of Bend, son, Troy Causey and wife, Denna of Independence, and daughter, Marcie Causey and husband, Ernesto Nava of Encinitas, Calif.; brothers, Edward Fish of Ridgefield, Wash., and Cecil Fish of Coos Bay; twin sister, Sherrill Simmons Capps of Coos Bay; her dearest grandchildren, Sheilee, Alyssa, Justin, Kaitlyn, Natasha, Alexis, Adriana, and Blaine; great-granddaughters, Jordyn the shep and Scarlett; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Minnie Simmons; sister, Betty Mae Mayer; niece, Janet Lynn Johnson; nephew, Harold “Buster” Mayer; brother, Richard Fish; niece, Sheila Fish; and many other loved ones.

