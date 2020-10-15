Carol Ann Olson

November 30, 1944 – October 8, 2020
Carol Ann Hancock Olson, age 75, of North Bend, passed away on October 8, 2020 in Springfield.
Carol was born November 30, 1944 in Cottage Grove to Don and Bert Hancock. Carol grew up in Elkton where she met her lifelong friend, Sharon McNeil-Stillion. From there, the family moved to Gold Beach where she graduated in 1963. Her mom and dad bought the Cooston Store where she met the love of her life Vernon R. Olson Jr. and they married March 16, 1968.
Carol worked at the Skyline Market and The Mill Casino, where she greeted everyone with kindness and a smile. Her home was the gathering place for friends and family through the years and she was always there for anyone in need. Providing many foster children a safe and fun place to call home, as well. She was her happiest when she could make others happy, and dearly loved Christmas, where she went all out with decorations, food and fun. She enjoyed singing, playing cards, camping, Sunday drives, picking wildflowers, and garage sales. And we’d all have to agree that her favorite invention of all time was the telephone.
Carol leaves behind husband, Vern Olson; son and wife, Mike and Traci Guthrie-Olson of North Bend; son and wife, Larry and Kim Quell-Olson of Reedsport; daughter and wife, Kris Olson and Dene‘ Benton of Springfield; grandchildren, Aaron, Ashley, Tosha, Logan, Michael, Melanie, Kendall, and Courtney; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Cathie Beauvais of Snohomish, WA.
Carol was proceeded in death by her parents, Don and Bert Hancock; and brother, Tom Hancock.
Celebration of life will be held next summer due to COVID. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Shriner hospital https://donate.lovetotherescue.org
