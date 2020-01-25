Carl Elmer Davis
June 18, 1932 - January 11, 2020
A private internment for Carl Davis, 87, was held at Dora Cemetery. A graveside memorial will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2020, at Dora Cemetery.
Carl was born June 18, 1932, near Poplar Bluff, MO. The son of James Elmer and Fannie Lorraine (Spurlock) Davis. He died Jan. 11, 2020 in Bandon.
As Carl was growing up, he had the opportunity to see and live in many parts of this great country. He attended schools in California, Oregon and Arizona
Carl served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. He was stationed in Korea on the 38th parallel, guarding the DMZ. He was the recipient of the Syngman Rhee citation and the Sharp Shooters medal.
He moved to Coos Bay in 1964 where he worked for Weyerhauser as a millwright, until the plywood mill shut down in 1984. Then he worked for Sunstuds until he retired in 1994.
Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, clam digging and gardening. His greatest love was getting together with his family.
He is survived by his children, Dan, Mike, Kelly, Donna, and Carrie; eight grandchildren; one great grandson; sisters, Imogene Bechtel, Calita Hatch, and Bertha Tessman; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Carl was preceded in death by his grandson, Dustin Davis; his brother, Albert Davis; three sisters, Naomi Frazier, Vesta Carpenter, and Lavella Moon.
