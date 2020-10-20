June 24, 1932 – October 17, 2020
A Graveside Service will be held for Carl “Baldy” Simpson, 88, of Coos Bay at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Carl was born on June 24, 1932 in Grand Rapids, Ohio to George and Christina (Schrieber) Simpson. He died October 17, 2020 in Coos Bay.
He moved with his family to Coos County shortly after the Bandon fire in 1936 and he spent most of his life in the Coquille Valley. He served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Navy. After his discharge, he returned to Coquille and was married to Janet Metcalf on June 27, 1958 at the Fairview Community Church. He worked for 28 years for the City of Coquille in the public works department and retired as supervisor in 1996. After retirement he enjoyed throwing horseshoes, golfing, bowling, fishing, crabbing, hunting and camping. He was a member of the Coquille Valley Elks # 1935, Coquille Eagles Aerie # 2196 and the Fairview Grange. He truly loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
Carl is survived by his loving wife, Janet of Coos Bay; son, Lewis and his wife Trudy Simpson of Coos Bay; daughter, Lisa and her husband Dan Hermann of Coquille; son, Lonnie Simpson of Coos Bay; sister, Mildred Decker of Eagle Point; grandchildren, Joshua, Amy, Andrew, Jennifer, Jackie, Jessica, Alisha, Katie and Alyson; and 10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and seven brothers and sisters.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In