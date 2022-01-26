June 9, 1930 – January 23, 2022
Careen Molthu Pierce, 91, of Bandon, died January 23, 2022 in Bandon. She was born June 9, 1930 in Riverton, Oregon, the daughter of Adolph Leonard and Mabel Williamson (Hull) Molthu.
After attending Coquille High School, she graduated from SOC with a degree in Elementary Education in 1952. Shortly after graduation, she married Don Pierce. They had two children, Tauna and David. She taught elementary school for 31 years, until she and Don decided to retire and enjoy traveling the country in their RV.
She wholeheartedly loved Bandon and celebrated all of the wonderful aspects of her small community: attending local events, going for walks at Devil’s Kitchen, teaching her children and grandchildren about marine life, and taking her grandchildren into town for cheese curds and Cranberry Sweets. Her favorite hobbies included playing cards, reading, and camping. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family and cherished friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her brother, Don Molthu; her children and their spouses, Tauna & Ken Tiscornia and David & Cynthia Pierce; her grandchildren and their spouses, Kayla & Adip Shetty, Matthew, Sarah, Christopher & Candace Pierce, and Emily; and her great-grandchildren, Aubri and Aidan.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In