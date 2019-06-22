June 18, 1938 - June 15, 2019
At his request, no public services will be held for Captain Doyle Sidney Boyd Sr. 80, of Coos Bay.
Doyle was born June 18, 1938 in Fittstown, Okla., the son of Sidney and Ovella Boyd. He died June 15, 2019 at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay.
He attended schools in Yamhill, moving in 1957 to Coos Bay where he worked for Weyerhaeuser in the woods. He met and married Barbara Shackelford in 1957. They started a family having three sons. Doyle also worked for Coos Head Timber for 14 1/2 years and finally worked for Sauce Bros until his retirement.
Doyle lived life to the fullest. He loved camp hosting with Barb and enjoyed all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching them grow and telling his stories of the ocean. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Boyd of Coos Bay; sons, Doyle Boyd Jr. of Coos Bay and Allen Boyd and wife, Tammy of Coos Bay; grandchildren, Kammie Greene, Jackie Devlin, Tyler Boyd, Jessica Weber, Porscha Boyd, Shane Boyed and Nikole Boyd; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Boyd.
Private cremation rites are being held under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are invited to sign the on-line guest book, share photos and send condolences at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com
