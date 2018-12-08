Captain D.W. Otterbach

Sept. 11, 1956 - Nov. 21, 2018
A celebration of life will be held for David Wayne Otterbach from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at the Coquille Elks.
David was born Sept. 11, 1956 in Eureka, Calif., to Charles Jack Otterbach and Thelma (Waring) Hall. He passed away suddenly Nov. 21, 2018 in Marysville, Wash. He was 62 years old.
Captain Otterbach spent most of his life at sea. First, he was a crab fisherman in Alaska for more than 20 years, during this time he earned his Captain’s license. He was known as “King Crab Otterbach.” He took a sabbatical from the fishing industry a few years to develop a successful blueberry farm. Then he worked the towing business for companies, Foss Maritime and Dunlap Towing. He would haul barges of product to Alaska and Hawaii. The last few years he worked on a ship “Blue Fin” that was contracted out by NOAA to service weather buoys.
David spent his younger years living and later working in Seattle, Wash., but Coquille, was his home and he was proud to be a member of the Coquille Elks for 27 years.
David was a good kind man and his absence will be felt by all that knew him.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Otterbach and Thelma Hall; his foster parents, Robert and Delores Meguire; his brother, Michael Ray Otterbach; and half-sister, Tina (Otterbach) Kelley.
David is survived by his life partner, Eleanore Perry; his children, Koby Otterbach, Tara and husband, Cory Perron, and Rachel Otterbach and husband, Nolan Criner; his grandchildren, Chase and Sawyer Otterbach, Ryland and Sage Perron, and Cherokee and Shaelynn Criner; his half-brother, Joel Otterbach; and foster sisters, Laurie (Meguire) Kenny, Toni (Meguire) Novack, Jeanie (Meguire) Wiggins, and Dede Meguire; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In