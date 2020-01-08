Cammy Jo Holbrook
June 28, 1969 - December 22, 2019
A memorial service will be held for Cammy Jo Holbrook, 50, of Medford at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Coquille Christian Community Church with Pastor Bruce Russell officiating.
Cammy was born June 28, 1969, in Coquille, Oregon to parents Joseph and Linda Holbrook. She died Dec. 22, 2019, in Medford with her husband by her side.
Cammy attended schools in Coquille, graduating from Coquille High School in 1987, where she was a track and cross country runner and basketball player. In August 1997, Cammy married the love of her life, Robert James. Cammy had a passion for learning and growing intellectually. She graduated from SOSC in 1991 and in 1993 with a BA and an MBA in Business, respectively. At SOSC, she was a scholar athlete as part of the cross country and track teams. In 2007, Cammy graduated from Chemeketa Community College as a Registered Nurse, and shortly thereafter obtained her Masters of Nursing. Additionally, she had been in the process of earning her Nurse Practitioner’s license prior to her passing.
In 1998, Cammy and Rob purchased their first home in Keizer, Ore., where they lived for 20 years and became active members of the community. In 2018, they moved to Medford, Oregon, returning to the Rogue River Valley.
Aside from being a life-long learner in her formal educational pursuits, Cammy’s many hobbies also exemplified her practice of continual growth. Her cooking and baking have been enjoyed by many. She always sought out unique new recipes and hosted many family holidays and get-togethers with friends. She was an avid quilter, seamstress, knitter, crocheter, scrapbooker and all-around crafter. She always shared her talents with others and was eager to teach and mentor others.
Cammy is survived by her husband, Robert James of Medford; beloved canine companion, Daisy; father and step-mother, Joseph and Amy Holbrook of Coquille; sister and brother-in-law, Lori Canizares and Jose Gonzalez and nephew, Alex Cañizares of Milwaukie; mother and father-in-law, Bob and Genny James of Coos Bay; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Pam and Calvin Conneley and Penny and Gator Fields of Coos Bay; step-grandmother, Virginia Marcum of Lakeside; uncles and aunts Richard and Judy Marcum of Colorado, Ron Holbrook of Myrtle Point, Bruce and Tangi Holbrook of King City, and Carole and Joe Henderson of South Carolina; cousins Erik and Chris Marcum of Colorado, Ronald George Holbrook of Alaska, Brian Holbrook of Eugene, and Anna and Daniel Moran of South Carolina; special friends, Sunny and Paul Spicer; and many other extended relatives and friends who meant a lot to her.
Cammy was preceded in death by her mother Linda Holbrook.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Susan G Komen breast cancer foundation, 1400 SW 5th Ave. Suite 530, Portland Oregon 97201, Coquille Christian community church 625 E. 10th St., Coquille Oregon 97423, Portland Shriner's Hospital 3101 Sam Jackson Park Rd. Portland Oregon 97201, or your local humane society, animal shelter or charity of your choice.
