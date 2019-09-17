May 22, 1929 – Sept. 12, 2019
A graveside service with military honors will be held for Calvin E. Welborn, 90, of Coos Bay, at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1525 Ocean Boulevard in Coos Bay. A public visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, and again from 9 a.m.-5 p.m on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Ave.
Calvin was born on May 22, 1929 in Chickasha, Okla., to Curtis L. Welborn and Ollier B. (Cooper) Welborn. He passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Calvin was a Navy veteran who served his country in the Korean War. He married Shirley Mason on Sept. 4, 1953 in Ukiah, Calif. They relocated to Oregon where they settled down and had three children: Calvin, Emma and Randy. Calvin went to trade school for welding and mechanics. He retired as a millwright.
Calvin is survived by his son Calvin Welborn and his wife Maude of Coos Bay; daughter, Emma McCool of Washington; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Calvin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; son, Randy; all 10 of his siblings; and his son-in-law, Leroy.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
