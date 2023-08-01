Byron Frank Gammon

August 10, 1949 – April 24, 2023
Byron Gammon died in his home with his family in Coquille, Oregon on April 24, 2023. The cause of death was cancer. He was 73 years old.
Byron was born in North Bend, Oregon on August 10, 1949 to Harold and Jaquetta Gammon. His father Harold worked for the City of North Bend, and raised Byron and his 5 siblings in an apartment above the city maintenance shop. As a child, Byron enjoyed the family camping trips throughout Oregon. These trips sparked a love of the outdoors which he would carry with him throughout his life.
Byron graduated from North Bend High School in 1967. After high school, he served in the Army with the 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam. His two years spent in the service proved to be a defining experience. He was awarded the Air Medal, as well as the Purple Heart for injuries he sustained in combat.
Byron attended Southwest Oregon Community College where he earned his Associates degree in Forestry. His career working in the woods of the Pacific Northwest and Alaska lasted over two decades. He found excitement in the work and inspiration in the wild places the work brought him.
In 1981 Bryon married Barbara Cowan. Their son, Evan Gammon was born two years later. The marriage ended in divorce in 1986. Byron was a caring and devoted father, and made a life-long commitment to share his love of the outdoors with his son. Together they shared many adventures.
In 1996, Byron met his life partner, Theresa Parker. The home they shared near Coquille for 25 years was where Byron felt most at peace. Together they grew abundant gardens, and many, many flowers. Byron enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, a good meal and time with his grandchildren.
Byron is survived by his partner, Theresa Parker; his son and daughter-in-law, Evan and Yael Gammon; brothers, Paul Gammon (Janet) and Jerry Gammon (Lynne); and his grandchildren, Liliana and Max Gammon; along with many nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Daniel and Leonard; and their sister, Mary Hall.
