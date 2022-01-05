September 25, 1981 – December 19, 2021
A memorial service for Buster Franklin Stevens, 40, of North Bend, will be held at 11 am, January 15, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 1140 S 10th Street in Coos Bay.
Buster was born September 25, 1981 in Coos Bay, the son of Greg and Clara Stevens. He passed away December 19, 2021 in North Bend.
Buster was named after his grandfather, Buster Clemens. He graduated from North Bend High School in 2000. Buster enjoyed the outdoors, taking his family to do things and having fun to make memories. Buster was always joking and making people laugh. Buster was always putting others before himself and wanted to help anyone who needed help. Especially his grandmother Florence Clemens with her yard and home, he made sure she had a Christmas tree each year, this year was no exception. He enjoyed being a father to his children and watching them grow. He was proud of all of them. Buster will always be loved and remembered for the caring and loving person he was.
He is survived by his parents, Greg and Clara Stevens; grandmother, Florence Clemens; grandfather, Duane Stevens; sisters, Hope and Mariss Stevens; children, Brittany, Jordan, Mariah, and Hayden; nephew, Austin; niece, Brooklyn; cousins, Joe, Mara, Rishia, Sailee, Chelsea and McKenzie; several aunts and uncles; several friends; and best of all, his dog Buddy.
Buster was preceded in death by his grandfather, Buster Clemens; grandma, Jeanie Stevens; uncle, Duane Stevens.
In lieu of flowers, donations like a bag of food or toy may be made to the Coos County Animal Shelter, 92960 Southport Lane, Coos Bay or a charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
