April 18, 1963 – Oct. 15, 2018
A celebration of life will be held for Bryan Kale Thurman at 2 p.m., Oct. 27, at the Coquille Community Building, 115 N Birch St. in Coquille. All those wishing to attend are welcome.
Bryan was born April 18, 1963 in Fresno, Calif. In 1966, his family moved to Milpitas, Calif., where he attended high school. In 1980, his family moved to Coquille, where he attended Southwestern Oregon Community College. In 1981, he started his family and worked in construction with his Uncle, Paul "Hap" Thurman.
His Grandfather, Rupert “Lefty” Wright encouraged him to weld for PG&E. He mastered the skill of welding and worked there for 27 years. He had a titanium shoulder replacement and moved back to Coquille, again, attending SWOCC. He began teaching a fabrication class for Tony LaPlante in the welding department and earned his teaching certificate, later taking over the welding instruction position when Tony retired.
Bryan enjoyed teaching welding and pipe fitting for five years at SWOCC. He retired his position Oct. 1, 2018 because of escalating medical issues.
Bryan had a stroke Oct. 14, 2018 and passed the next day.
He is survived by his three daughters, Brandy, Sherry, and Codey Thurman, all from Stockton, Calif.; two grandchildren, Bradley Kelyn Thurman-Swanson and Brielle Kristina Thompson of Stockton, Calif.; aunts and uncles in Oregon, California and Arizona; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. His grandmother, Marge Herbert lives in Coquille.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Georgia Mae, Fred Thurman, Zona Wright, and of course his mentor Papa “Lefty” Wright; and his nephew, T.J Lester.
There are no words to describe how much his family will miss him, his humor, his wit, sarcasm and all his traits...He leaves his father and mother, Joe and Barbara Thurman of Coquille; sisters, Carrie of Washington, Lori of Forest Grove, Jodi of McMinnville; and brothers, Jeff and Michael of Coquille.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
