Bruce Floyd
October 30, 1953 - February 23, 2020
A celebration of life will be held for Bruce on June 13, 2020 at the Curry Showcase Building. In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorial donations to the Gold Beach Fire Department.
After a courageous 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Bruce Floyd passed away in his Gold Beach home on Feb. 23, 2020, at the age of 66.
Bruce was born in McMinnville, Ore. on Oct. 30, 1953 to Clair and Frances (Dorland) Floyd. He grew up in Coos Bay, Ore. and then went on to study forestry at SWOCC, where he received his Associates degree. On Sept. 13, 1980 he married his wife of 39 years, Deborah Floyd (McBeth) in Gold Beach, Ore. He had a long career in the Forest Service, working in Timber Management and Fire from 1973 to 2010. During this time, he also worked in a variety of skilled positions on wildfire assignments. In addition to his career, Bruce served as Fire Chief of the Gold Beach Fire Department from 1989 to 2015 and was commonly referred to as “Chief”.
Bruce loved his family and community, and enjoyed camping, fishing, and going on annual hunting trips to Eastern Oregon. He had a knack for storytelling and organization, as well as a quick wit, and an incredible amount of loyalty to his friends and family.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Deborah Floyd, of Gold Beach, Ore.; son, Greg Floyd, of Medford, Ore.; daughter, Katie Floyd, of Corvallis, Ore.; son, Doug Floyd, of Portland, Ore.; sister, Lynda McCurry, of Coos Bay, Ore.; brother Ross Floyd, or Belmont, Calif.; and 2 granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clair and Frances Floyd; and brother, Gary Floyd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In