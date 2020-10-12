Sept. 9, 1947 ~ Oct. 7, 2020
Wm. Bruce was born Sept. 9, 1947 to Wm. R. “Bill” Bennett and Betty Jean (Sanger) Bennett in Medford, Oregon. He married Kathleen R. Warren March 22, 1969 in Coos Bay. He passed away on Oct. 7, 2020 in Springfield, Oregon.
Bruce graduated from Marshfield High School in 1965, received an Associate of Arts degree from S.W.O.C.C. in 1967, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Oregon in 1969.
Bruce worked in advertising and announcing at KOOS radio in the early 70’s, followed by four years as a salesman at Hale and Rudin Office Equipment. He spent 21 years working at KCBY-TV in sales and marketing; subsequently the last 14 years of which he was station manager. Finally, he was a program manager at South Coast Business Employment Corporation (SCBEC), managing the Coos County Area Transit Service District in that capacity for 10 years prior to his retirement in 2012.
Bruce was an active volunteer in a wide range of interests throughout his adult life on behalf of school activities, sports, Coos County, and Coos Bay. Like many native Oregonians, he enjoyed the outdoors.
Bruce is survived by their children, Wm. Andrew Bennett and wife Tamara; grandchildren, Katy, Wm. Davis and Eli Bennett of Wilsonville; daughter Emily (Bennett) Satterlee and husband Marc; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Lucas Satterlee of Beaverton; sister Barbara (Bennett) Dutton; nephew Dan Dutton; niece Julie Dutton of Lake Oswego; sisters-in-law, Mary (Warren) Whiteley of Creswell and nephew Scott Haddock of Lakeside, and Carol (Krause) Merrill; brother-in-law Dan Merrill of Roseburg; nephew Nathan Merrill of Portland; nieces, Kim (Merrill) Vandehey of Kent, Washington and Carrie (Merrill) Reagles of Portland.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Wm. R. “Bill” Bennett; mother Betty Bennett; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert Lowery and Gloria (Lucas) Lowery; and brother-in-law Brian C. Dutton.
A memorial service for Wm. Bruce Bennett 73, of Coos Bay, will be announced and held at a later date. Private burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Coos Bay.
Friends and family are invited to sign the on-line guest book, share photos, and send condolences at www.coosbayareafunerals.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory would be welcome on behalf of the Boys and Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.
