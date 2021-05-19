October 7, 1944 – May 7, 2021
Bruce B. Hufana (October 7, 1944 - May 7, 2021) passed away at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Eugene, with his wife and best friend, Linda by his side.
Bruce spent his youth in Anchorage, Alaska where he was a Golden Gloves champion, he practiced karate and had a passion for fishing and tennis. Often losing track of time on the courts and in his later years would get caught up in watching the drama of professional tennis for hours.
He graduated from West Anchorage High School in 1962. A lifetime learner, Bruce continued his education in courses that interested him. He worked at Sears Alaska warehouse advancing to different positions throughout his 23 years of service. After leaving Sears, Bruce and Linda moved to Washington where he began a new career at Verizon Wireless. He valued being part of the onset of a new technology. Upon retirement, Bruce and Linda moved to the Oregon coast where they purchased a home and enjoyed many days gardening and enjoying the coastal beaches and recreation opportunities.
When you met Bruce your life was forever changed. He brought light into your world with his charisma, smile, loving laughter and infinite humor. He had many longtime friends that were important to him. His ability to keep a smile and find humor in unexpected places helped him stay positive in his fight for his health.
He was proud of his entire family and the life he shared with those he loved.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Tina and Chad (Christina); his 4 children by marriage, Veronica, Ken, Rosa, and Donna; and his brother, Danny. He held dear his 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Ambrose; his sister, Helena; and his granddaughter, Rene Vania.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In