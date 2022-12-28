April 16, 1958 – November 7, 2022
Bruce Alan Bernheisel was born on April 16, 1958 in Roseburg, Oregon, the oldest of three children born to Gerald and Charlene (Fellows) Bernheisel. Bruce passed away on November 7, 2022 with his daughter, Jenny; niece Theresa; and his brother-in-law, Tim by his side.
Bruce grew up in the Coos Bay/North Bend area where he graduated from North Bend High School in June of 1977. Proceeding High School, Bruce served in the United States Navy from 1977-1981 as a Gunner’s Mate/Missile System Tech on both the U.S.S Midway (CV-41) and the U.S.S Fanning (FF-1076). During his military career, Bruce spent time in Nagasaki, Japan, took part in Shellback Initiation when he crossed the equator, and proudly designed/painted the cover of a missile launcher on board his aircraft carrier.
On June 16, 1984, Bruce married Nancy Dee (Barkley) in Coquille, Oregon at the Church of the Nazarene. They went on to have two children, Shawn Adam in 1985 and Jenny Lynn in 1988.
In 1984, Bruce attended college at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, Oregon, where he majored in Art.
In 1985, he and his wife, Nancy, as well as their son, Shawn moved to Biloxi, Mississippi while Bruce served in the U.S. Naval Reserve at Keesler Air Force Base, working in Ground Radio Maintenance.
Bruce held a variety of different jobs in his lifetime from a paperboy as a child to a Gunner’s Mate/Missile System Tech in the US Navy, to a Sawyer at Discovery Plastics for 16 years. Most recently Bruce worked as a Security Officer at Allied Universal Security in Halsey, Oregon for the past 12 years.
Bruce had a heart of gold and loved his family deeply. He was and will always be a very special person to the great many lives he touched while on this earth. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Bruce loved and had interest in a variety of things, including going to second hand stores to search for unique treasures, playing with his grand babies, camping with his children, stargazing, space travel, collecting Hot Wheel cars with his son, Shawn and father, Gerald, going to classic car shows, drawing/art, spending time with his children and their families, and many more things. Bruce also very much loved his Dr. Pepper as well as his Carl’s Jr.
Bruce was known to many by various names. Besides dad, papa, son, and brother, many knew him by nicknames including Bernie and Mr. Magoo (due to his poor eyesight). Whichever name someone knew him by though, one thing remains unanimous, he will always be remembered for his funny sense of humor and bubbly personality.
Bruce is survived by his ex-wife, Nancy Love of Coos Bay; son, Shawn Bernheisel of Eugene; daughter, Jenny Magill of Coos Bay; granddaughters, Lacy and Maci Magill of Coos Bay and Eden Bernheisel of Eugene; grandsons, Conner Bernheisel of Eugene and Kelton Magill of Coos Bay; sister, Kimberly and husband, Thomas O’Harrow of Mt. Angel; sister, Lisa and husband, Tim Weidman of Florence; and countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other family members.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Charlene and Gerald Bernheisel.
A private graveside service was held for Bruce’s close family and friends, while his Celebration of Life will be held in the early summer of 2023. Family and friends will be notified when a date/time is determined.. Burns’s Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In