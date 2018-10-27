Nov. 1, 1983 - Oct. 19, 2018
Brooke Anne McCorkhill was born Nov. 1, 1983, in Lebanon. She died Oct. 19, 2018, at the home of her parents, Derek and Marsha McCorkhill of Tualatin.
Brooke graduated high school in North Bend, at the top of her academic class. While in North Bend, she was involved in the Oregon Coast Lab Band, beautifully playing the saxophone, was a cheerleader for high school sports, was involved in dance and ballet, as well as many other social and academic groups and activities.
After high school, she moved to the Portland metro area and got a degree in drug and alcohol counseling. She was very intuitive in this area and specialized in youth with addictions. She was a recipient of the Ford Foundation Grant for education and planned to continue her education before her untimely death. She has a son, Rylan, who was the love of her life. Brooke loved helping people and even as a young person felt responsibility for those less fortunate than herself. She was especially attuned to her younger brother, Tyler who is autistic, and she always felt that instead of going outside and doing things with others she felt she had to stay with him and protect him from whatever challenges he faced.
Brooke was passionate about running and completed several marathons and other shorter runs as to include her brother, who she focused on including as much as possible in these running events. She was very involved in Special Olympics both because of her brother, as well as a coach for other athletes who will miss her direction and role modeling.
In the recent month preceding her death, her older brother, Christopher had died while being treated at CODA Inc. for alcohol addiction, and Brooke felt deep loss for her brother, who was one of her best friends.
In addition to her brother Christopher, Brooke was preceded in death by grandparents, Richard "Dick" McCorkhill and Rosaline "Connie" McCorkhill.
She is survived by her only child, Rylan McCorkhill; her brother, Tyler McCorkhill; father and mother, Derek and Marsha McCorkhill of Tualatin; grandparents, Gene and Grace Svatos of Coos Bay, Fearn and Ida Blackateer, of Sublimity; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Brooke: we love you and know you are in a better place than the challenges of this world, we have faith that your brother Chris, along with many other angels was there to meet you. We will all meet you one day in that place of no suffering and sadness, walking with you and Jesus, and waiting for others who come after.
The family is requesting donations be made to a go fund me account set up for Rylan at: https://www.gofundme.com/rylan039s-future?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=email&utm_content=body_photo&utm_campaign=upd_n#.
