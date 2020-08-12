Brian Fletcher

March 31, 1969 – August 8, 2020
Brian came into this world on March 31, 1969 in Seattle, Washington to Douglas and Carol Fletcher. He passed away August 8, 2020 while doing what he loved, rock hounding on the Nehalem River.
Brian grew up in Lakeside, Oregon spending much of his time with family and friends riding in the sand dunes. He graduated from North Bend high school in 1987 and went on to pursue his college education at Boise State University. Brian’s proudest accomplishment was being the father to his two children Taylor Jean and Tanner Jeffrey.
The joy Brian took in being a father was immeasurable. He was the true definition of a father that loved fully and unconditionally. In 2016 his heart grew exponentially when he became a grandfather. He was “Pa” to Everett Rogue, who brought a whole new meaning to life for him. He lit up just talking about Everett and was a kid again when he was with him. He spent as much time with his grandson as he possibly could and was Everett’s best friend and adventure partner.
Brother to Kelly Fletcher Silva, and Jeff Fletcher with whom he shared a one of a kind relationship, always filled with love, humor and practical jokes. He married his best friend and soulmate Kimberly “Kimmi” Harrison Fletcher in 2010 and spent 13 wonderful years with her. They shared a love that was like no other. Together they lived life to the fullest, finding joy in every day. Brian helped Kimmi find a new love for nature, exploring and spontaneity and in return Kimmi showed Brian how to look for the good in every single day and have a new outlook on life and what it had to offer.
He had a true love for life, nature and family. He taught us all to love the outdoors, to never hold a grudge, to forgive, to find humor and laughter in almost everything and never take things too seriously. He is so loved and will be missed immensely. Every time we go to the river, dip our toes in the ocean, or have a hazelnut latte, we will think of him.
Brian was preceded in death by his father Doug; his mother Carol; and his eldest brother Kevin Fletcher.
He is survived by wife Kimberly Harrison Fletcher; daughter Taylor Jean Canham; son Tanner Jeffrey Fletcher; grandson Everett Rogue Canham; sister Kelly Fletcher Silva and her husband Desi; brother Jeff Fletcher and his wife Tyna Fletcher; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and Lisa Miller his former spouse and mother of their two children.
