August 9, 1967 – November 10, 2020
Brian Allen Converse passed away in his home in Colorado Springs.
Brian graduated from Bandon High School and served 22 years in the military. As an Army tank commander, he served in peace keeping missions in Bosnia, Kosovo, and Egypt. He also commanded troops as an E7 platoon sergeant. He spent many nights in the field in Hohenfels and Grafenwoehr Germany, while stationed in the barracks at Schweinfurt, Germany. He was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado for many years, where he supervised his crew in the motor pool. As a G7, he was employed by civilians on the training facility range, where he moved up as a supervisor in analytics. Brian was a decorated soldier, he received the meritorious metal, 8 Army commendation medals and 7 Army achievement medals among other decorations.
Brian enjoyed his collections of various sorts, raising very hot chili peppers in his garden, and maintaining his home and yard in the beautiful mountains of Colorado. He loved visiting Bandon, and had planned on moving back someday.
Brian is survived by his parents, Allen and Lupe Converse; daughters, Brittney, Brianna, and Nicola; grandchildren, Bentley and McKinley; brothers, Steve, Kevin, Kenneth, and Michael; sister, Sarah; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Brian will be laid to rest in the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.
