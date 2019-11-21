Bret Robert Alexander
January 26, 1955 -November 16, 2019
Bret Robert Alexander - 64, of Coos Bay, passed away on Nov. 16, 2019 in Eugene. At his request, no public services will be held. Bret was born Jan. 26, 1955 to Robert Crothers and Connie Gebhardt. When Bret was 1 his mother married James Alexander, who adopted him shortly after. Bret was a smart, inquisitive, good-natured boy who was always looking out for his younger siblings Debi, Jimmy, Lisa and Brian. He and Debi were very close growing up. Being the oldest, he was the cool one, the one to emulate. After high school, Bret joined the U.S. Air Force as a helicopter mechanic and spent the next few years traveling the world.
In 1983 he married Pamela Sumrall, they had one beautiful daughter, his princess Katy Melissa, and were divorced in 1996. Always and forever daddy's little girl, Katy grew up and married Tony Alicea and they had Bret's newest love: his granddaughter Sophia, now 8 years old.
You have free articles remaining.
On a trip to Powers Bret met Audra Branum. They married the following year 1999, and have spent the last 21 wonderful years together sharing their love for life with Katy and her family.
Bret was preceded in death by his two fathers, Robert Crothers and James Alexander; and both of his younger brothers, Jimmy and Brian Alexander.
He is survived by his soulmate, Audra Alexander of Coos Bay; daughter, and her family Katy, Tony and Sophia Alicea of Vancouver, Wash.; mother, Connie Davis of Coos Bay; sisters, Debi Byrd of Powers, and Lisa Alexander of Gresham, Ore.; and many nieces and nephews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In