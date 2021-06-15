April 21, 1964 – June 1, 2021
Brenda Renae Shumaker Hodges, deeply loved wife and mother of three, went home to be with the Lord, at age 57, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
She was born on April 21, 1964 in North Vernon, Indiana, to Joanna Sullivan & Earl Junior Shumaker. She graduated from Maryvale High School and attended Arizona State University. She married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Hodges, on October 6, 1984. They were married 36 years and lived in the Coos Bay area since 1994, recently moving to Coquille. They raised two sons, Benjamin and Joshua; and daughter, Hannah. They were also foster parents for a season, loving and caring for a number of children in their home.
Brenda and Jerry, co-own three Domino’s on the southern Oregon Coast. As a business woman, she was active with many community organizations through the years, willing to support anyone in need. Brenda had a passion for helping people, especially those who couldn’t give anything in return. She was known for her love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, generosity, kindness, a compassionate heart, infectious laughter and love for people. She dearly loved being a grammy to their eight grandchildren. Brenda was a member of Hauser Community Church where she was a beloved Women’s Ministry Leader for twenty years.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry, children; Ben & Amy Hodges, Josh & Julie Hodges, Hannah & Bryan Leutwyler; mother, Joanna Sullivan; grammy to Cobe Hodges, Asia Hodges, Duke Hodges, Eli Hodges, Falan Hodges, Aesir Hodges, Rylynn Leutwyler, Ayla Hodges; and siblings, Jodi Friello (husband, Joe), Vincent Shumaker (wife, Amy), and Chad Shumaker (wife, Gaynell). She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Earl Sullivan Sr., Helen L. “Grow” Sullivan, Earl Shumaker, and Esther M. Spaulding Shumaker.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, June 12th, 2021 at Hauser Community Church. You can watch it at www.hauserchurch.org or on the church’s YouTube channel. Donations in Brenda’s memory may be sent to the church at 69411 Wildwood Rd., North Bend, OR 97459, marked Brenda Hodges Memorial Fund.
