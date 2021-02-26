September 11, 1951 – February 19, 2021
Brenda Kay (Aldridge) Clark of Coquille went to be with the Lord Friday, February 19, 2021 at home, surrounded by the love of her family.
Brenda was born September 11, 1951 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She married Elbert Clark on March 8, 1968 and they moved to Oregon in 1970.
She was a devoted wife and mother and loved to spend time with her family. She loved flowers and enjoyed traveling which almost always included a visit with family. Brenda worked as a CMA for 30 years at a senior care facility and blessed many lives.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Elbert Clark of Coquille; daughter, Lori Rangel of Maricopa, Arizona; daughter, Angela Caudle of Bandon; brothers and sisters, Mildred Brichard of Hope Mills, North Carolina, Jesse Wootten of Montgomery, Illinois, Earve and Carla Aldridge of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Eugene Aldridge of Osceola, Arizona, Mike and Karma Aldridge of Sikeston, Missouri; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon Chapel to celebrate Brenda’s life. The family suggests memorials be made to a favorite charity in lieu of flowers. Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com
