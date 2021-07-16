Bradley Richard Jones

February 6, 1950 - March 13, 2021
My earliest memory of my brother, Brad, is of him standing in the driveway on the south side of our house on Tenmile Creek near Lakeside, Oregon, pumping a football back and forth in the failing light before full dark, then launching it in a tight spiral into the damp sky above the house. We were playing ball tag, he was “it”, and my two oldest brothers, Keith and David, the only worthy targets, had just hightailed it around the utility room to the north side of the house. The plan was bold, and, like many bold plans, bound to fail. I was maybe five years old, which would make Brad nine, and what I saw there I never forgot, a feat of athleticism that seemed almost miraculous, no doubt the foundation of my belief that Brad, middle child of five boys and seven siblings, was the best athlete in the family.
Brad’s greatest objective claim to athletic prowess owes itself to a small accident of history involving his two year stint as a distance runner at North Bend High School during his sophomore and junior years. He sharpened his natural skills against a skinny little kid from Marshfield High with an unusual name who apparently turned out for Cross Country because he couldn’t make the football team. I saw Steve Prefontaine race only once, in a two mile race at North Bend High School against my brother, Brad. It was probably the spring of 1966. They lapped the entire field, and Prefontaine won that race by a single stride in front of a stand of screaming teenaged girls. No one knew at the time what they were witnessing. Over a two year period, the two young boys traded victories against each other in Cross Country and Track. Brad broke, and held for many years, North Bend’s two mile record. Prefontaine famously told his coach late in his sophomore year that if he was going to keep running, he wasn’t going to lose. The nemesis he most likely had in mind was Brad. It seems my brother stepped off the track just in time.
We liked to joke that the only training Brad ever did consisted in running in his street shoes from our house on Tenmile Creek to his girlfriend’s house on Tenmile Lake, a one way trip of over six miles, much of it uphill. Brad didn’t really love running; he loved Denise Schmidt. They married on July 3, 1969, just a year out of high school, had their first child, Travis, and moved to Portland, where Brad became an electrician. Their second child, Bridget, was born in 1974. After working in the private sector for twenty years, Brad spent the last two decades of his career as Electrical Inspector for Clackamas County. He retired early, in 1999, due to complications from early onset Parkinson’s disease.
Brad’s prowess as an athlete expressed itself most fully in his life-long love of golf, an infatuation he acquired from our father, Bill Jones, and later passed along to his son, Travis. Brad was a long-time member of Arrowhead Golf Club in Molalla, where he was four time Men’s Club Champion: 1988, ’89, ’91, and ’93. After his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 1995, Brad continued to play competitive golf for many years. Aside from his family, it was his greatest joy. Our family wishes to express its heartfelt thanks to Arrowhead Golf Club for hosting a recent benefit in Brad’s name.
Brad’s artistic side expressed itself in his love of landscaping and, in particular, his decades long shaping of his tiny forest of bonsai trees. They will be cared for in his absence by his son, Travis, who has helped care for his father for the past several years.
Family remained central for Brad throughout his life. He was vocal in his pride of his children, Travis and Bridget, for their character as well as their many achievements, and for the joyful gift of loving grandchildren. Known as Papa and Yaya, Brad and Denise were ever present in the lives of their grandchildren, their days brightened by regular visits with Bridget’s children in Brad’s later years. In the waning months of our mother’s life, at a time when he could no longer travel, Brad continued to make daily calls and send weekly cards to her, referring to himself as #4, the one in the center.
Bradley Richard Jones, born February 6, 1950, in Coquille, Oregon to William and Severn Jones, is survived by the love of his life and wife of 51 years, Denise Jones; his son, Travis; his daughter, Bridget; his grandchildren, Kelson, Morgan, Lucy, Violet, Andrew, and Jackson; his great-grandchildren, James and Jace; and by his six siblings, David, Linda, Keith, Patrick, Robert, and Anita.
For the siblings, who have lost our center, I offer this final mythical image: that nine year old boy who sent the football spinning into the damp light above our home, he sprints around the front of the house, slipping in the driveway gravel, then recovers into the shade on the north side. He is waiting there, where the ball falls back into his hands. He is still it.
For the family,
Robert (and Linda) Jones
