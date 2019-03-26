July 11, 1946 - March 17, 2019
A funeral service was held for Bonnie Mae Pierson, 72, of Coos Bay, at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., in Coos Bay, March 21. Interment was at Sunset Memorial Park.
Bonnie was born July 11, 1946 in Molalla, Ore., the daughter of Frary and Willetta (Bennett) Fiske. She passed away March 17, 2019 in Coos Bay. She was raised and educated in Molalla and worked as a receptionist and secretary for the Oregon Bureau of Labor office in Coos Bay for many years.
Bonnie was a loving mom, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma. She loved the outdoors and going camping with her family. She was an accomplished cook, she enjoyed Indian lore, the color green, and, of course, Elvis. Bonnie will be missed by all who knew her and was affectionately known as “Grandma Bunny”.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Krewson and Robert McKenzie Coos Bay; son, Lee Pierson of Coos Bay; son, Terry “Peewee” and Kristi Pierson of North Bend; son, Jack and Jenny Krewson of Gresham; brother and two sisters, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Pierson, a brother and a sister.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
