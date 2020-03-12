Bonnie Lee Morris
August 12, 1940 - March 8, 2020
A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on March 14, 2020 at the Community of Christ Church 503 C St. Myrtle Point, Oregon.
Bonnie was born in St. Maries, Idaho on Aug. 12, 1940 and went to be with the Lord March 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Bonnie was the oldest of two children, she and her sister Donna were inseparable.
Bonnie and Donna’s parents were Merlin and Marilyn Eng, Of Myrtle Point, Ore.
She met and married Oliver Morris in 1958 and from that union came their children Cindy, Wayne, Bobbie, Dean, and John. Oliver worked for the Federal Highway as a surveyor and his work moved his family all over our great state. They made many good friends everywhere they lived. In the 70’s the family settled in Myrtle Point, for quite a few years and three of their children graduated from Myrtle Point High School. Around 1980 they moved for Oliver’s work to West Linn, were they resided until they moved back to the Coquille Valley in the 90’s. Almost 20 years were spent in Coquille and after Oliver’s death Bonnie moved to North Bend would be close to her girls. Bonnie enjoyed her family and not a day went by she didn’t see one of her children, grandchildren or great grandchildren. She felt blessed to have them close. Bonnie was a very special mother and mother-in-law.
While living in North Bend, Bonnie was blessed with a special friend that she thought the world of Bev Nordquist was that special neighbor. She enjoyed the visits and her great meals they would share.
Bonnie is survived by her sister, Donna Eng of Seaside, Ore., her sons and daughter-in-law’s, Wayne and Ranelle Morris, Dean and Julie Morris and John Morris; daughters and son-in laws, Cindy and Robert Finder, Bobbie and Mike Lewis; brother-in-law/Sister-in-law, Dick and Marge Stansbury; grandchildren, Amber and Dan Hoffman, Shelli Montgomery, Laura Lewis, Jennifer and Pedro Jeronimo, Tabetha and Roberto Alzate, Mikey and Serena Lewis, Jasmine Morris and fiance’ Bryan Pettitt, Aaron Morris, Eric Morris, Amanda and Chad Corwin, Allan and Sarah Morris, Sierra Morris; great grandchildren, Alex, Carla, Mason, Tanner, Lauren, Ali, Jonathan, Michael, Henry, Cyiler, Katie, Arianna, Archer, Easton and Aspen; and many nieces, nephews and friends. All were very special to her.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In