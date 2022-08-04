March 25, 1942 – July 6, 2022
Our hearts break as we said goodbye to our mom, sister, nana and great nana, Bonnie Jean Leonard who passed away surrounded by family July 6, 2022, in Nampa, Idaho. She was born to Kenneth and Hazel Waller in Park Rapids, Minnesota on March 25, 1942.
Bonnie grew up in Monroe, Washington where she attended school and graduated in the class of 1960 from Monroe High School (Go Bearcats!). She had various jobs and worked for Stone Construction for many years before moving to Coos Bay, Oregon in 1983. There she worked at a local restaurant, Benetti's, until moving to Idaho in the early 2000’s. In Idaho, she built a home in Middleton and worked for the customer service desk at the original 16th Street Albertson's. She would always joke about her drive to work--taking a left out of the subdivision, driving 30 miles on State Street and took another left into the Albertson's parking lot. She never got to work on time, she would show up an hour early and read one of her many James Patterson books. She loved her job there and retired in 2014. While residing in Middleton, Idaho, you could find her working in her yard on the weekends. She had more Hostas than anything else in her gardens, which made her the happiest.
Bonnie lived her life for her family, her Basset Hounds throughout the years, and was not one to miss out on an opportunity to visit family out of state or spend it with family here in Idaho. Bonnie will be remembered for attending every event of her grandchildren--band concerts, marching band, dance competitions and a myriad of sporting events. Over the years there were ample sleepovers with movie rentals, always the same movie without any complaints. Her grandchildren remember sitting on her lap to "drive" back home after picking up a box of DK donuts on Saturday mornings.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her mom, Hazel; dad, Kenneth; and older brother, Kenny. She is survived by her brother, Larry (Lavi) Waller; son, Scott Muse (Trish); daughter, Becky (Justin) Hadden; grandchildren, Tyler and Cody Muse, Brittney, Kendra and Jordan Hadden; and great granddaughter, Oliva; her niece, Lisa (Derek) Johnson and nephew, Kenny Waller.
Mom, I will miss you more than words could ever express. I love you always.
