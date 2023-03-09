Coquille, OR (97420)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.