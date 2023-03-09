July 15, 1931 – December 13, 2022
A celebration of life for Bobby “Max” Blair, 91, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay, with pastor James Alexander, of the First Baptist Church of Coos Bay, officiating.
Max was born July 15, 1931 in Thornfield, Missouri, the third youngest of nine children, to Bertie Martha (Willis) and Jesse Albert Blair. He passed away December 13, 2022 in Coos Bay.
Max attended his first years of school in Thornfield, before transferring to Rainier Elementary School. He graduated from Rainier High School, class of 1950.
Following his high school graduation, Max enlisted in the United States Navy. He served in the Korean conflict, where he was stationed in Iceland as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman. He was honorably discharged October 27, 1954.
In 1957, Max obtained an Automotive Electrics degree from Oregon Institute of Technology. He became a business owner in Coquille, later in Coos Bay and worked in the industry for many years until retirement.
Max married Geraldine Tipton, June 19, 1958 and together they had four children, David, Teresa, Karen and Craig.
Throughout his life, Max enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family at their cabin on North Lake, Lakeside.
Max is survived by his wife, Geraldine; his children, David, Teresa, Karen and Craig; as well as six grandchildren.
