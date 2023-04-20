Blake Edward Wehrlie, 75, died April 11, 2023 in Bandon after a long battle with dementia.
He was born in El Cerrito, California to Melvin and Janet Wehrlie and attended parochial school at St. Jerome Catholic School through junior high. He then attended El Cerrito High School, where he met many lifelong friends.
Blake served four years in the United States Air Force as a flight mechanic, and met his wife, Janis while he was stationed at Norton Air Force Base in San Bernardino, California. Following his service, they returned to the Bay Area, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree and teaching certificate from San Francisco State University.
Blake and Jan moved to Coos Bay in 1975, and they homesteaded in Sumner. Blake taught school at North Bay Elementary and Coquille High School, where he led the wood shop and drafting programs. He continued his love of woodworking throughout his life, and was a skilled cabinet maker. He put his talents to use at the Port of Coos Bay, where much of his handiwork on docks, walkways and structures is still enjoyed by visitors. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman and devoted years to re-foresting the family property, planting hundreds of Douglas fir trees by hand.
Blake was a devoted and hilarious grandfather, cat lover and jokester. His multitude of sayings continue to be uttered by family and friends, in homage to his impish nature.
Blake is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Janis; his daughters, Rachael Rossman and Amy Hansen; grandchildren, Evan Hansen, Reagan Hansen, Ian Rossman and Harper Rossman; and his sons-in-law, Alton Rossman and Anthony Hansen. He is also survived by his sister, Pamela York and brother, Neil Wehrlie. He is preceded in death by his father; his mother; and sister, Lynne Wehrlie after their own battles with dementia.
A small private ceremony will be held at a later date. Remembrances can be made in Blake’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In