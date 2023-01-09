December 5, 1941 – November 25, 2022
Blaine Keith Waldien left us to be with the Lord, on November 25, 2022
Born December 5, 1941 in Crescent City, California to Frank and Esther Waldien. Blaine was raised on the Waldien Family Ranch bordering the Chetco River, throughout his life he would return to plant it with Redwoods, tend to the ground and enjoy the view.
Blaine attended the Upper Chetco primary school where his mother was a teacher, later graduating from Brookings High School and obtaining a degree in Diesel Technology from Oregon Technical Institute in 1962. After graduation, Blaine returned to Brookings and started logging with Keith Smith.
In 1974 Blaine married the love of his life and he and Linda moved to Coquille where they started LA Logging Inc. which he continued to operate until his death. Blaine remains a legendary in the logging industry to this day, training and employing hundreds of men to drive truck, operate heavy equipment and build roads over the course of his career. He contracted for Roseburg Lumber, Roseburg Resources, Menasha and South Coast Timber, for a time being one of the largest employers in the county. He loved and lived all things logging.
Blaine’s hard earned legacy continues in California, with his grandson and best friend Jeremy Schaffer logging for the Green Diamond Resource Company. Blaine’s son, Darren Waldien continues with B & D Trucking out of Coquille.
Blaine could often be seen jogging along Fat Elk Road or from Myrtle Point to Coquille. He loved music, old Rock & Roll and gospel especially. He was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Logging Operator of the year in 2002 and lifetime member of the Associated Oregon Loggers. A proud husband, father and grandfather, he loved his family dearly.
Blaine is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Linda Ann Waldien, whom he worried after and adored with his last words. Sons, David (Ginger) Waldien and Darren (Becky) Waldien. Daughters, Sandra (Melvin) Herberger and Lori (George) Tocher. Step-sons, Robert (Loni) Schaffer and Rick (Marci) Schaffer. Grandchildren, Drew Herberger, Cody Herberger, Justin Tocher, Kayla Weideman, Steven Waldien, Trevor Waldien, Jared Waldien, Hayden Waldien, Bailey Waldien, Jeremy Schaffer, Justin Schaffer, Christopher Schaffer, Shawna Schaffer, Tuffy Schaffer, Ryder Schaffer, Robby Schaffer, and Elle Schaffer; and 9 greatgrandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Esther Waldien; his “Sissy”, Loretta Smith; and granddaughter,Shayleen Schaffer.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for January 21, 2023 at 11AM at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Coquille.
Contributions in Blaine’s memory can be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church or Log-a-Load for kids.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangement are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
