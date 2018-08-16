Billy “Bill” Albro Markham

July 30, 1940 – Aug. 1, 2018
A memorial service for Billy “Bill” Markham, 78, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 18 at Cornerstone Nazarene Church in the Coos Bay Senior Center, 886 S. 4th St. in Coos Bay, with pastor Ron Halvorson officiating.
Bill was born July 30, 1940, in Oak Creek, Colo., to Stanley A. and Mary (Burr) Markham. He passed away Aug. 1, 2018 in Coos Bay.
In 1950, the family moved to Coos Bay. Bill attended Coos Bay schools and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1959. Shortly after, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served 3 tours of duty in Vietnam as a helicopter mechanic. After he came back to Coos Bay he joined the U.S. National Guard and served for 17 years before retiring as a First Sgt.
Bill was an accomplished woodworker. He made many beautiful things for his family and friends. He was a cabinet maker for Coos Bay Schools. Much of his handiwork can still be found in the schools throughout the district. When Bill made something, it lasted!
He loved hunting and fishing. He always got his deer on the family farm in Alsea. One of his favorite fishing spots was Farewell Bend where he enjoyed fishing for catfish.
Bill was a member of the Nazarene Church since the early 1950s. He never met a stranger and had many friends throughout the community.
In 1973, Bill married his wife, Bobbie. She was a teacher in Coos Bay Schools. His eldest son, Jimmy was in her second grade class at Bunker Hill School.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie; sons, James of North Carolina, Marion “Butch” of Texas and BJ of Texas; sisters, Ina and Bob Lindsay of Washington, Virginia “Ginger" Gage of Oregon; brothers, Bob Markham of Oregon, Stanley “Bud” and Kathy Markham of California; grandchildren, Anthony, Chris, and Chelsea; great-grandchildren, Felicity and Emmett; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Fritz.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Mary; and his brother, David.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Church, 886 S. 4th Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
