May 26, 1934 – May 19, 2019
A graveside service will be held for Billie Louise Webber, 84, of Coos Bay, at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
Billie was born May 26, 1934 in North Bend, the daughter of John "A.C." & Bellma L. (Forrest) Fenley. Billie passed away Feb. 19, 2019, in Coos Bay after a short, hard fought battle with cancer.
At 2 years old, Billie rode her tricycle across the McCullough Bridge for the Grand Opening Parade.
Billie attended North Bend High and then followed by graduating from Eugene High, where she performed as a majorette and baton twirler.
Billie held various jobs in addition to being a homemaker. One that was special to her was being a car hop on roller skates. She also held her beauticians license for nearly 40 years.
Returning to the Bay area, Billie met Warren Webber at the Silver Dragon Restaurant, where she "always kept his coffee cup full.'' They were married in 1959. Billie enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, airshows, and many outdoor pursuits. She loved to travel to see friends and family; even as far as Honduras.
One of Billie's most proud accomplishments was to get recognition for her Eckhoff family pioneer roots.
The Eckhoff s were the founders of Yarrow, now known as North Bend. An informational plaque stands in Grants Circle and represents the fruition of Billie's hard work.
Billie is survived by daughter, Teresa Perkins of North Bend; son, Dale and Dana Webber of North Bend; son, Bob and Tracey Webber of North Bend; grandchildren, Brett, Marcella, Niki, OJ, Cory, Andrew, and Cassidy; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Warren; and her sister, Patricia Jean Stuller.
Billie has been a pillar of strength for us all and has been the most genuine, sweet, caring, humble and compassionate person many of us have ever met. Her unconditional love and dedication to family will be missed tremendously.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
