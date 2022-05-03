September 4, 1956 – April 26, 2022
Billie Jo Martin was a beloved mother of two and grandmother of four. She was a strong soldier who sadly lost her fight with cancer.
She will always be remembered for her big heart and over-giving generosity. She also had an overbearing love for her family and friends. She felt connected to the ocean and wolves. She was truly an inspiration to those that surrounded her. We take solace in knowing that she is now an angel in those of the lives she loved.
A memorial will be held at 2 pm,Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Bullards Beach State Park, Bandon, at the hexagon picnic table in back. To RSVP, please contact Vanessa at 541-751-5870.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
