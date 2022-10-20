December 22, 1946 - October 9, 2022
A gathering of family and friends of Bill Roderick, 75, of Reedsport, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 29 at the Smith River Store, 16334 Lower Smith River Rd. in Reedsport.
Bill was born December 22, 1946 in Coos Bay, the son of Sam and Mabel (Warr) Roderick and grew up with his four siblings. He died October 9, 2022 in Reedsport due to complications of a fall.
Bill had three children, Bill Roderick of Coos Bay; Katie Props of Coos Bay and Ean Petersdorf of Reedsport. He had nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He loved the outdoors and was a favorite at every family reunion.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
