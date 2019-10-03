Bill Pyatt
November 25, 1946 - September 27, 2019
Bill Pyatt - 73, of Roseburg went to be with our Lord at 8:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born on Nov. 25, 1946 in Cuba, Missouri to John and Bessie Copeland Pyatt.
Bill was larger than life in all he did and always strived to be his best. He spend the majority of his life working in the timber industry, beginning with Georgia Pacific in his early years and ultimately starting his own logging operation, Bit by Bit Logging in 1986. In 2006 Bill sold his logging operation and purchased a chip truck where he contract hauled for Terrain Tamers until retirement in 2015. Bill had an intense love and appreciation of horses his entire life. He bred and raised quarter horses for many years, showing competitively in halter class and spending time in the saddle ridding with family and friends at every opportunity.
Bill was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Pyatt; nephews, Dennis Pyatt and Robbie Brooks; brother, Willie Gene Pyatt; father, John Pyatt; mother, Bessie Pyatt; uncle, Bill Pyatt; and brother-in-law, Junior Brooks.
Bill leaves behind his loving wife of 21 years, Lynette Pyatt; son, Kevin Pyatt and his wife Dana; daughter Auber Harbert and her husband Ryan; stepsons, Nicholas and Jered Perry; grandchildren, Halee and Haden Pyatt, Treysn and Macoy Harbert and Maddie and Bastian Perry; brothers John and Thelma Pyatt, Bob and Mary Pyatt and Glen Pyatt; sisters, Judy Brooks and Betty and Patrick Werrick.
Bill had a contagious passion for life and will be greatly missed by all who know and love him.
A celebration of his life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S, Roseburg, OR. Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral directors 541-537-9300.
