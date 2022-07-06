May 4, 1941 – May 19, 2022
Biddy Lois Ayres of Eugene was born on May 4, 1941, in Hamburg, Arkansas to William and Willie (Howe) Hopper. They later moved to Empire, Oregon where she attended school. She married her third husband Thomas "Tom" E. Ayres on January 18, 1979. They later moved to Lakeside where they lived happily with their dog, Big Guy until Tom's death December 1, 2012. She then moved to Eugene in April, 2017 where some of her family live.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She wrote poetry, enjoyed movies, loved animals and had a great sense of humor.
Biddy passed away peacefully on May 19, 2022, at Avamere Rehabilitation of Eugene.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Thomas Ayres; her parents; and her sisters, Julia Ann, Billy Jean, Mary Gail and Joyce Kay. She is survived by her stepchildren, Tommy Ayres, David Ayres and
Robin (last name unknown) and her many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A burial at sea out of Winchester Bay, Oregon will be held for both Biddy and Tom this summer.
